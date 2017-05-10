2 suspects behind bars after BCSO dis...

2 suspects behind bars after BCSO discovers stolen vehicle on HHI

Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Two suspects are behind bars after Beaufort County deputies ran across a stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Hilton Head Island, Wednesday afternoon. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the gold Acura, and when he ran the license plate through the National Crime Information Center, he learned that the car was stolen out of Georgia.

