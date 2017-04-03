Youa ll freak when you hear about this fab grand opening at Shelter Cove Towne Center
Kelly Welch, one of the co-owners of the new Atlanta-based fab'rik franchise at the shopping center on Hilton Head Island, and her partner Molly Senn will open the first fab'rik in Beaufort County April 20 and celebrate its opening from 6 to 9 p.m. Welch said one customer will be chosen at 6:30 p.m. to win a 30-second shopping spree to fill a bag full of free merchandise. The newly built 2,100-square-foot store sits next to Jane Bistro and alongside the future Talbots and Spartina 449 store.
