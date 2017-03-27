What's old is new at Lemon Island Seafood
The new Lemon Island Seafood stand picks up where the old Lemon Island Seafood left off when it and Lemon Island Marina closed several years ago. The new retailer is located right next to the Port Royal Sound Foundation Maritime Center, which housed the old Lemon Island Marina for years.
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
