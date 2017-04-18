Union ships sank here during the Civil War. These divers are working to learn their story.
During the Civil War, the Union Navy loaded aging whaleships with rocks and towed them south from New England to coastal Georgia and South Carolina. There the boats were sunk to block key waterways and frustrate blockade runners, small boats designed to elude Union ships and deliver cargo to Confederate states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr 19
|ohio
|2
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|Apr 17
|Bobby
|5
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC