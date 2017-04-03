Two men dead, one in custody on Hilton Head Island
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident that occurred at a Muddy Creek Road home around 6:30 p.m., according to a Sheriff's Office news release. Sheriff's Office deputies and tracking dogs found a man nearby who has been arrested and "is believed responsible for the shooting," according to the release.
