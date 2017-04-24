The joy of plein-air painting
The Bluffton Old Town Paint Out, sponsored by the Society of Bluffton Artists and held on April 22, 2017, was a showcase for plein-air -- or outdoor -- painting. Here, participating artist Kelly Logan Grahan explains what plein-air painting means to him while painting a picture of the bluff overlooking the May River at The Church of the Cross.
