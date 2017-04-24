The day I met Andrew Young
It was a great honor to share the podium with Ambassador Andrew Young at Penn Center's 1862 Circle Induction Gala at the Sonesta on Hilton Head Island. I spoke on behalf of inductee Joseph "Cap'n Crip" Legree Jr. of St. Helena Island, best known as one of the last Gullah cast net makers.
