Programs for Exceptional People to host open house at new Bluffton facility
Programs for Exceptional People - which has served community members at its two Hilton Head Island locations for more than 20 years - has opened a Bluffton satellite facility, according to a news release from the agency. Artists from that program will be on site to display their work at an open house event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28 at the satellite facility located 163 Bluffton Road, Suite E. This new venture was made possible through the support of the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and several local supporters.
