Programs for Exceptional People to ho...

Programs for Exceptional People to host open house at new Bluffton facility

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

Programs for Exceptional People - which has served community members at its two Hilton Head Island locations for more than 20 years - has opened a Bluffton satellite facility, according to a news release from the agency. Artists from that program will be on site to display their work at an open house event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28 at the satellite facility located 163 Bluffton Road, Suite E. This new venture was made possible through the support of the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and several local supporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilton Head Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... (Oct '16) Nov '16 light of the world 2
See all Hilton Head Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now

Hilton Head Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilton Head Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Hilton Head Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,199 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC