PAIa s Don Christy to be sentenced Wednesday in multi-million-dollar Hilton Head fraud

Don Christy is scheduled to appear Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Charleston where he will be sentenced for his role in stealing an estimated $3.5 million from multiple property owners associations on Hilton Head Island. Christy - former owner of Property Administrators Inc., who in May pleaded guity to one count of federal wire fraud - was supposed to have been sentenced in February , but District Court Judge David C. Norton declined to do so since Christy had not yet provided a full financial disclosure.

