PAIa s Don Christy to be sentenced We...

PAIa s Don Christy to be sentenced Wednesday in multi-million-dollar Hilton Head fraud

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Don Christy is scheduled to appear Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Charleston where he will be sentenced for his role in stealing an estimated $3.5 million from multiple property owners associations on Hilton Head Island. Christy - former owner of Property Administrators Inc., who in May pleaded guity to one count of federal wire fraud - was supposed to have been sentenced in February , but District Court Judge David C. Norton declined to do so since Christy had not yet provided a full financial disclosure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilton Head Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... (Oct '16) Nov '16 light of the world 2
See all Hilton Head Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now

Hilton Head Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilton Head Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Hilton Head Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,558 • Total comments across all topics: 280,070,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC