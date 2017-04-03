Mitchelville lease tabled as gated community raises concerns
After questions from a gated community about the legality of renting a Hilton Head Island park to the Mitchelville Preservation Project, Town Council decided to table a decision on the lease agreement Tuesday. Town Council approved the first reading of a lease agreement with the nonprofit unanimously last month, but Mayor David Bennett said town staff needs to research the property further before moving forward with a final agreement.
