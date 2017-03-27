Man charged DUI after driving through parking lot with car alarm sounding in Shelter Cove Plaza
A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after he was reported to have been driving through a parking lot with his car alarm sounding. The incident occurred on Wednesday shortly before noon in the Whole Foods parking lot at Shelter Cove Plaza on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Report.
