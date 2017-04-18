Main Street Youth Theatre looking for actors for a Wizard of Oza

Main Street Youth Theatre is hosting auditions for its June production of "The Wizard of Oz," according to a news release. Those interested in auditioning can choose one of two dates: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 5 or 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 6. Auditions will be held at Palmetto Hall Golf Club Ballroom on Hilton Head Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.