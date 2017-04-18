Main Street Youth Theatre looking for actors for a Wizard of Oza
Main Street Youth Theatre is hosting auditions for its June production of "The Wizard of Oz," according to a news release. Those interested in auditioning can choose one of two dates: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 5 or 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 6. Auditions will be held at Palmetto Hall Golf Club Ballroom on Hilton Head Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Wed
|ohio
|2
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|Apr 17
|Bobby
|5
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC