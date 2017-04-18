Main Street Youth Theatre looking for...

Main Street Youth Theatre looking for actors for a Wizard of Oza

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Island Packet

Main Street Youth Theatre is hosting auditions for its June production of "The Wizard of Oz," according to a news release. Those interested in auditioning can choose one of two dates: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 5 or 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 6. Auditions will be held at Palmetto Hall Golf Club Ballroom on Hilton Head Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilton Head Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Wed ohio 2
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) Apr 17 Bobby 5
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
See all Hilton Head Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now

Hilton Head Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilton Head Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hilton Head Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC