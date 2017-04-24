Lowcountry Luxury Within Reach, Geographically Speaking
HMH , with offices in Portland and Charlotte, won a Rosey Award this week for their in-airport advertising for Palmetto Bluff , the high end Lowcountry resort located between Hilton Head Island, SC and Savannah, GA. The campaign reminds visitors to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport that true Lowcountry adventure awaits them just across the state line.
