Just how bad was Matthew? Read this to find out how the Hurricane Center ranks our storm
It was just as we suspected: Beaufort County was among the areas hit hardest in October by one of the most devastating hurricanes in the nation's history. A recently released National Hurricane Center report declared last year's Hurricane Matthew the "tenth most destructive hurricane to affect the United States."
Read more at The Island Packet.
