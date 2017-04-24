Is your childa s teacher the schoola s Teacher of the Year?
Beaufort County Board of Education members stopped by the district's schools with gift baskets earlier this week to announce each school's Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year. Teachers of the Year were selected by their peers, according to criteria established by the schools, the South Carolina Department of Education and the district's Teacher Forum.
