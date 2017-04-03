'If you work hard, you can go anywhere,' Mom says. Her girls now have college degrees
Hardeeville's Daraleen Webber has worked for over 20 years waiting tables at Hilton Head Diner while raising four daughters, all of whom have earned their college degrees. Here, she talks, on Feb. 8, 2017, on what motivated her as she raised children.
