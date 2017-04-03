Hilton Head's Land Speed Automotive Faces-off Against Cancer
On March 25th, Land Speed Automotive, a full service hot rod shop based in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina held its first annual "Cars Against Cancer" benefit to support the Savannah Georgia Children's Hospital. LSA has become a trailblazer in the Low Country area, bringing the hot rod Culture to the "golf crazy" shoreline communities of the Carolinas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC