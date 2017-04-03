Hilton Head's Land Speed Automotive F...

Hilton Head's Land Speed Automotive Faces-off Against Cancer

On March 25th, Land Speed Automotive, a full service hot rod shop based in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina held its first annual "Cars Against Cancer" benefit to support the Savannah Georgia Children's Hospital. LSA has become a trailblazer in the Low Country area, bringing the hot rod Culture to the "golf crazy" shoreline communities of the Carolinas.

