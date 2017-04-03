Hilton Head committee moves art venue...

Hilton Head committee moves art venue discussion to later this month

Friday Apr 7

Artist Mira Scott tells the Town of Hilton Head Island Council her opinion about why it should hand over discussion of the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina to the Venue Committee. Without notifying the public, the Town of Hilton Head Island's Venue Committee canceled a Friday meeting at which it had planned to recommend art venue options.

