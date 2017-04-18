Hilton Head committee isna t sold yet...

Hilton Head committee isna t sold yet on off-island performing arts center

Disregarding a consultant's recommendation, the Hilton Head Island Venue Committee wants the town to continue researching an option for a large performing arts venue on the island. Last month, the consultant, Duncan Webb of Webb Management Services, presented his proposals to the committee, which included a recommendation to build an off-island performing arts hall seating about 1,500 people.

