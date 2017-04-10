Harbour Town restored after Matthew, players happy with course conditions
Hard to believe that just six months ago the remanence of Hurricane Matthew left Hilton Head Island in disarray and the beloved Harbour Town Golf Links with thousands of down trees. The Sea Pines neighborhood is thought to have been one of the hardest hit places on the Island.
