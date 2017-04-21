First Tee facility set to open in Lowcountry
Jasper County Sun Times The First Tee of the Lowcountry's Joseph B. Fraser Golf Learning Center is set to debut Sunday on Hilton Head Island. About 1,160 students have benefited from the program, beginning in 2015.
