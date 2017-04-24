Family seeks help locating Hilton Head teen missing since March 21
The family of a Hilton Head Island teenager last seen nearly five weeks ago is reaching out to the community in an effort to find her. Payton Walker, 16, was last seen by her mother on March 21 at their residence off South Forest Beach Drive, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
