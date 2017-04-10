Critic seeks $10 million in lawsuit against Town of Hilton Head
Government critic Skip Hoagland has filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million from the Town of Hilton Head Island over claims the town is illegally funding a private lawsuit against him. The lawsuit contends the town's payments of attorney fees in an ongoing, private defamation lawsuit brought by Town Council member Kim Likins against Hoagland violate his free-speech rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC