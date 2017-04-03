Chamber CEO: Hurricane hasna t stopped Hilton Head tourism numbers from soaring
Despite Hurricane Matthew, Hilton Head Island saw an increase in tourism in 2016 and is expecting another for 2017, says the head of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. The island's hotel and resort occupancy rate increased by 6.1 percent in 2016 compared to 2015, according to Bill Miles, the chamber's president and CEO.
