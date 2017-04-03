Chamber CEO: Hurricane hasna t stoppe...

Chamber CEO: Hurricane hasna t stopped Hilton Head tourism numbers from soaring

23 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Despite Hurricane Matthew, Hilton Head Island saw an increase in tourism in 2016 and is expecting another for 2017, says the head of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. The island's hotel and resort occupancy rate increased by 6.1 percent in 2016 compared to 2015, according to Bill Miles, the chamber's president and CEO.

