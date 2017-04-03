Candidates to lead SC Democratic Party to speak on Hilton Head Island
Candidates vying to replace outgoing S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison as the next leader of state party ware expected to speak at an upcoming lunch meeting of the Democratic Club South of Broad. The luncheon is at noon on April 11 at the Country Club of Hilton Head, 70 Skull Creek Drive, Hilton Head Island, according to a club press release.
Read more at The Island Packet.
