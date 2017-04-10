Bluffton man killed in May River Road hit-and-run identified
A 34-year-old Bluffton man has been identified as the person who was killed in Friday's crash on May River Road. Cullen Mieczkowski, identified by Debbie Youmans of the Beaufort County Coroner's Office, was killed in a three-car wreck around 5 p.m. near the Rose Dhu neighborhood , according to Bluffton Police Department Maj.
