Bluffton man charged in Monday crash that injured six, snarled US 278 traffic

Four people were taken to the hospital - one of them by helicopter - at mid-morning Tuesday following a two vehicle crash on US 278 at the base of the bridge to Hilton Head Island that snarled traffic in both directions. A Bluffton driver involved in the Monday crash that injured six people and snarled traffic near the Hilton Head Island bridge on U.S. 278 has been charged with driving too fast for conditions and driving without a license, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

