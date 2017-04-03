Bluffton man charged in Monday crash that injured six, snarled US 278 traffic
Four people were taken to the hospital - one of them by helicopter - at mid-morning Tuesday following a two vehicle crash on US 278 at the base of the bridge to Hilton Head Island that snarled traffic in both directions. A Bluffton driver involved in the Monday crash that injured six people and snarled traffic near the Hilton Head Island bridge on U.S. 278 has been charged with driving too fast for conditions and driving without a license, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC