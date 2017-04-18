Best dressed last weekend: Luke Donald

Tuesday Apr 18

APRIL 16: Luke Donald of England hits a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2017 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Luke Donald has been a style standout for years, and it was a treat to watch him get plenty of airtime on Sunday at the RBC Heritage.

