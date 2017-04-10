Beaufort County deputy administrator ...

Beaufort County deputy administrator Gruber runner-up for Florida town manager job

One of Beaufort County's highest-ranking staffers was recently named the runner-up for a new town manager job in Florida. Deputy county administrator Josh Gruber, one of four finalists for the position in Fort Myers Beach, had a final interview last week with members of the town's council.

