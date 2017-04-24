Arrested man leaves this behind in copa s car, leading to another ticket

A man picked up by police Friday evening for public disorderly conduct left behind a bag of cocaine in a police officer's car after the drive to the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report. Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call of a man passed out under a picnic table at the Holiday Inn Express on Hilton Head Island, the report said.

