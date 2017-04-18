a Shadya suspects: Do you know these ...

a Shadya suspects: Do you know these Hilton Head Island sunglass thieves?

Beaufort County deputies are attempting to identify two men accused of stealing sunglasses from a Hilton Head Island store earlier this month. The theft of the shades valued at $320 happened around 5 p.m. April 4 at Coastal Sunglasses in Coligny Plaza, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

