5 things you can do at The First Tee of the Lowcountry

The parking lot of The First Tee of the Lowcountry and The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry was packed on Sunday afternoon, with hundreds of people attending the grand opening of the public golf facility. The First Tee opened up on Gumtree Road on Hilton Head Island in the spring of 2016 with plans of a grand opening in the fall.

