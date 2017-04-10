49th RBC Heritage presented by Boeing Opening Ceremony
Sam Saunders, grandson of Arnold Palmer, gets a quick lesson on how to fire the canon from one of the two canoneers before firing it to honor his grandfather who died in September 2016, during the opening ceremony at the 49th RBC Heritage presented by Boeing on Monday morning on the 18th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island S.C. Sam Saunders, grandson of Arnold Palmer, fires the canon honor his grandfather who died in September 2016, during the opening ceremony at the 49th RBC Heritage presented by Boeing on Monday morning on the 18th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island S.C. Photos from the opening ceremony of the 49th RBC Heritage presented by Boeing on Monday on the 18th hole of Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island S.C. Photos from the opening ceremony of the 49th RBC Heritage presented by Boeing on ... (more)
