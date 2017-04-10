49th RBC Heritage presented by Boeing...

49th RBC Heritage presented by Boeing Opening Ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Sam Saunders, grandson of Arnold Palmer, gets a quick lesson on how to fire the canon from one of the two canoneers before firing it to honor his grandfather who died in September 2016, during the opening ceremony at the 49th RBC Heritage presented by Boeing on Monday morning on the 18th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island S.C. Sam Saunders, grandson of Arnold Palmer, fires the canon honor his grandfather who died in September 2016, during the opening ceremony at the 49th RBC Heritage presented by Boeing on Monday morning on the 18th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island S.C. Photos from the opening ceremony of the 49th RBC Heritage presented by Boeing on Monday on the 18th hole of Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island S.C. Photos from the opening ceremony of the 49th RBC Heritage presented by Boeing on ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilton Head Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... (Oct '16) Nov '16 light of the world 2
See all Hilton Head Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now

Hilton Head Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilton Head Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Hilton Head Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,214,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC