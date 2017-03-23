You still have time to see this flawless production of a Music Mana
If you haven't seen the Main Street Youth Theatre's presentation of Meredith Wilson's "The Music Man," you don't have much time, and I urge you to make it a priority on your calendar this weekend. Growing up in the era of Shirley Jones and Robert Preston, there are several poignant moments that jump out from memory, and the cast of the MSYT on Main Street of Hilton Head Island did not disappoint in resurrecting those moments for me.
