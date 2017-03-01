Yemassee man wanted in September shoo...

Yemassee man wanted in September shooting incident on Hilton Head arrested

A Yemassee man wanted in connection with a September incident in which shots were fired into a vehicle on Hilton Head Island was arrested in Florida and brought back to Beaufort County on Thursday. Renaldo Javon Frazier, 32, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center's website .

