What's the difference between civilian court and military court? This Beaufort lawyer answers

Jeff Stephens, a lawyer currently working as a defense attorney who has worked in both military and civilian courts, talks about the differences between the two on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at his office in Beaufort. Sheriff P.J. Tanner: 'I don't know how I can make you feel comfortable if you've committed a crime' Bluffton Township Fire District firefighters pulled two dogs, a cat and a guinea pig from the flames during a Thursday fire at the Lakes at Edgewater Apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.