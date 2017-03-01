Whata s going in the former Trufflesa Grille? Hint: It involves a pro golfer and a touch of Ireland

What do a former restaurant on Hilton Head Island and a pro golfer have in common? They're both involved in the same new project: Darren Clarke's Tavern. Darren Clarke, a professional golfer from Northern Ireland, is opening his first restaurant venture in the former Truffles' Grille on Pope Avenue on the island, according to James Atkins, a partner with the project's architect Court Atkins Group.

Read more at The Island Packet.