Tybee, Hilton Head to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with annual parades

The city of Tybee Island will host their 15th annual Irish Heritage Celebration Parade on Saturday, March 11. The fun starts at 3 p.m. at Tybee City Hall and proceeds down Butler Avenue to Tybrisa Street. Hilton Head Island will host their 34th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade the next day, Sunday, March 12, rain or shine.

