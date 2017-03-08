Tybee, Hilton Head to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with annual parades
The city of Tybee Island will host their 15th annual Irish Heritage Celebration Parade on Saturday, March 11. The fun starts at 3 p.m. at Tybee City Hall and proceeds down Butler Avenue to Tybrisa Street. Hilton Head Island will host their 34th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade the next day, Sunday, March 12, rain or shine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC