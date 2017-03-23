Three weeks out from Heritage, will Harbour Town be ready for the big boats?
Almost six months after Hurricane Matthew tore through Hilton Head Island, Harbour Town Yacht Basin is "coming along, but not there yet," according to harbour master Nancy Cappelmann. Almost six months after Hurricane Matthew tore through Hilton Head Island, Harbour Town Yacht Basin is "coming along, but not there yet," according to harbormaster Nancy Cappelmann.
