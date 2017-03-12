Things you take for granted are the ones you miss the most
Angela Gilstrap talks about the three hardest things about tiny home living since she, her boyfriend, her children and two dogs have been forced to live in an old RV in front of the home that they rent in Beaufort after it flooded during Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. Four months after Hurricane Matthew devastated Harbour Town's Yacht Basin, the area is starting to look normal again.
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
