The single minute that the town manager of Hilton Head was Macaulay Culkin

19 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Remember in "Home Alone" when 8-year-old Kevin McAllister discovers that his entire family, after eating $122.50 in pizza the night before their trip to France, has accidentally left him behind because carbs kill brain cells? Well, that didn't happen to Hilton Head Island town manager Steve Riley at the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday. But first I have to tell you how many times over the years I've called area hotels because we've gotten a tip that Brad and Angelina were there or Jen and Ben or Reese Witherspoon and John Travolta .

