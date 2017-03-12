Staff of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette earn 35 SC press awards
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette's coverage of Hurricane Matthew, an in-depth look at Hilton Head Island's workforce crisis and a serial on the adventures of a lost dog and extreme efforts to capture him garnered top honors in awards given out by the South Carolina Press Association this weekend. The Island Packet's hurricane coverage won the "Best of the Best" award for outstanding breaking news, and the paper's online storm center - where reader questions were answered in real time - was recognized as the most innovative concept of 2016.
