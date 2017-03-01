Shelter Cove restaurant comes out of hibernation after closing for winter
Charlie Graingers, a gourmet hot dog, brisket and barbeque restaurant, will be serving up hot links once more in the Shelter Cove Towne Center on Hilton Head Island. Pictures of Charlie Graingers' products and logos appeared with a sales listing for "a new hot dog, brisket and BBQ restaurant" in the area on Craigslist shortly after the business announced its closure.
