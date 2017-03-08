Shark scientists stalk the a lion of the oceana off the coast of Hilton Head
Researchers with OCEARCH hauled in "Savannah," a young, 8.5 foot female great white shark on Sunday March 4, 2017, during the he research organization's Expedition Lowcountry. The team has been on the hunt for sharks since Feb 27. hoping to tag specimens to further understand their movements.
