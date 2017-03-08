Owners of remote South Carolina resort near Hilton Head file for bankrupcy
Four companies affiliated with a Utah-based company that owns the remote Beaufort County getaway, including an inn, beach cottages, a golf course and a ferry boat landing, sought protection from creditors Tuesday night in Columbia. The Pelorus Group of Salt Lake City acquired parts of the Daufuskie resort off Hilton Head Island in May 2011 for $13 million after the previous owner was unable to sell those assets in separate bankruptcy case.
