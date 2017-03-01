Outdoor burns canceled on Hilton Head Island

Outdoor burning of yard waste for Saturday has been canceled on Hilton Head Island, but makeup days have been made available. With strong winds on the way, low humidity and a statewide alert issue by South Carolina Forestry Commission warning of increased danger of wildfires, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue decided to cancel any permits that were acquired for Saturday, according to a Fire Rescue news release.

