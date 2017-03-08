Oscar Mayer Wienermobile a treat in Bluffton

Still flush from his appearance on the Food Network's "Chopped Junior," young chef Aiden McCarthy, of Bluffton, took the stage to give a demonstration of his shrimp and grits recipe at the Cooks Darius Rucker, performing a private concert at Hilton Head Island's Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, sings a number of new songs but brings the house down with a classic Hootie Jim Willard, chairman of Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra, discusses the need for a new performing arts venue on Hilton Head Island during a Town of Hilton Head committee meeting March 2, 2017. Elizabeth McCormick, of Woodstock, Ga., was at author Pat Conroy's grave on St. Helena Island on Feb. 20, 2017 to leave a guardian angel coin on his tombstone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.