OCEARCH Tags Great White and Tiger Shark off Hilton Head Island, SC on Great White Shark Lydia's Tagging Anniversary Click here for high-resolution version On Friday, OCEARCH and its collaborative team of multi-institutional scientists tagged their first two sharks of the Lowcountry research expedition Click here for high-resolution version On Friday, OCEARCH and its collaborative team of multi-institutional scientists tagged their first two sharks of the Lowcountry research expedition -- Hilton, a 1,326-pound, 12.5-foot, mature male great white shark named after the community in Hilton Head Island, and Weimar, a 304-pound, 9.4-foot male tiger shark named after OCEARCH's long time supporter, Ruth Weimar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.