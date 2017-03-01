OCEARCH Tags Great White and Tiger Shark off Hilton Head Island, SC...
OCEARCH Tags Great White and Tiger Shark off Hilton Head Island, SC on Great White Shark Lydia's Tagging Anniversary Click here for high-resolution version On Friday, OCEARCH and its collaborative team of multi-institutional scientists tagged their first two sharks of the Lowcountry research expedition Click here for high-resolution version On Friday, OCEARCH and its collaborative team of multi-institutional scientists tagged their first two sharks of the Lowcountry research expedition -- Hilton, a 1,326-pound, 12.5-foot, mature male great white shark named after the community in Hilton Head Island, and Weimar, a 304-pound, 9.4-foot male tiger shark named after OCEARCH's long time supporter, Ruth Weimar.
