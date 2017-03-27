Native islanders call off planned protest at RBC Heritage tournament
The Hilton Head Island chapter of the National Action Network announced Monday that it will not be protesting at the event following a discussion of their concerns with town officials. "We're canceling our protest in favor of giving town officials several months to implement proposed changes to its restrictive Land Management Ordinance," a press release states.
