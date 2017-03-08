Moss tries again with new school spen...

Moss tries again with new school spending plan that may be in front of voters as early as June

21 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Rebuffed in November on a 10-year, $217 million building plan , the county's Board of Education is studying a draft proposal that would go back before the electorate this summer with a new framework to address five years of capital needs at a little over half the cost. "We have a problem that's not going to go away," superintendent Jeff Moss told the board Tuesday night, noting Bluffton's population boom as he outlined a $120 million proposal for essentially the same projects that were rejected by voters just four months earlier.

